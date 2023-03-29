I support Dan Kelly for the Supreme Court. Why? Because Judge Janet Protasiewicz has made it clear she will make judicial decisions through the lens of her progressive ideology.

Taking that position puts the sanctity of our constitution in grave danger. Justice is supposed to be blind. So regardless of our political leanings, we should want our judges to be objective with the constitution governing their decisions. Lawmaking is to be done through the legislative branch, not through the judiciary.

Besides her TV commercial confirming her bias, she confirmed that bias would govern her decisionmaking during the March 21 debate. That is legislating from the bench, and it is wrong.

The commercials being run on her behalf paint Kelly as a radical. That is simply not true. If he has any radical leanings, they would be on behalf of defending the constitution. We should all be that type of radical.

While I don’t have any personal ties to Kelly, I’ve heard him speak on several occasions, and I’m confident he is the right person for the Supreme Court.

Vote Kelly for Supreme Court.

Douglas Fearing, Portage

