I thought Dan Kelly was a candidate running for Wisconsin Supreme Court, not an 8-year-old playing ball who just lost a game.

The 8-year-old would be expected to run home to mom and cry, "It wasn't fair." But we should expect more from a judge in Wisconsin.

Kelly should be ashamed of himself. He was acting worse than a child, and in the public eye. Did he ever stop to think Judge Janet Protasiewicz may have won fair and square?

In my 80-plus years, I have never been so disappointed in a candidate running for any office. He was a sore lover and a "man" with no morals. (How was he brought up?)

I hope he has learned a lesson and will never (at least in my lifetime) run for public office again. He is a dark spot in our election process. The losers usually concede graciously and take their knocks, understanding that "the people" have made their choice. But Kelly, just like an 8-year-old, cried and claimed foul. Walk away get over it.

This letter could and should be applied to former President Donald Trump, too.

When will we learn that these actions are what the next generation has to follow.

Judy Phillips, Cottage Grove

