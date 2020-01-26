Dairy farming isn't good for state -- Charlie Talbert

Environmental injustice exploits areas of the world where leaders allow their natural resources to be squandered and poisoned to produce products for consumption elsewhere. That’s what Wisconsin will get with Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal for taxpayers to boost the state’s dairy exports to 20% of the U.S. milk supply by 2024.

A smarter, fairer, more visionary plan to “reinvest in Wisconsin farmers” (the governor’s words) would be to help them transition from dairy to producing food that doesn’t further turn Wisconsin into the world’s toilet for farmed animals. Our ground and surface waters are already compromised by the manure leakage, spills and runoff that have become all-too-frequent stories in the news.

Last February, the State Journal reported that DNA evidence traces most drinking water hazards back to farms and manure, and that 42% of wells in three southwest Wisconsin counties are contaminated. It’s hard to see how more dairy production for exports will “help all of Wisconsin,” as Gov. Evers claims his proposal will do.

Charlie Talbert, Monona

