The recent article about the high rate of suicide by dairy farmers is saddening.
Men have been programmed from birth to "act like a man." This programming dictates that men should not cry or have feelings, much less express them. Any man who does that is weak.
Then enters the disease called depression. Mental diseases all have their causes, symptoms, cures and victims, same as any other disease of the human body.
If you were to inquire of the logical mind, “Can we cure every disease for everyone so afflicted?” The obvious answer would be, “No.”
Survivors of those who choose suicide need to stop beating themselves up. Some diseases are incurable. In many cases, there is nothing to do but pray for the best and plan for the worst and go on from there.
Brian Brown, Hillpoint