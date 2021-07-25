DACA lets many live free from fear -- Mario Canacasco

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is in the crosshairs again, and before we take sides we need perspective. So why not get some from an immigrant and DACA recipient: myself.
Before DACA, a constant fear clouded my mind. I was afraid to go out of my comfort zone in fear of being deported for any small mistake or just being at the wrong place at the wrong time. Before DACA, I barely told anyone I was an immigrant for fear that they would treat me differently or, worse, report me.
I’ve been spit and cursed at for simply having my feet on this soil, which I have called home for 13 years. DACA put a blanket over those fears. It allowed me to get out of my comfort zone and take opportunities that before were impossible for me. This included opportunities such as legal employment, scholarships and the ability to have a driver’s license.
So please defend DACA tooth and nail. While being an immigrant has become an integral part of my identity, I just want to be treated like a human being with rights, not an alien.
Mario Canacasco, Madison