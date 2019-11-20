I have a mixed reaction to the controversy over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
I believe the so-called Dreamers -- immigrants brought to the United States as children by their parents -- should be allowed to stay and work and become citizens. So I hope Congress changes the law to allow them to continue their lives in this country.
But it is Congress that must change the law. Article 1, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution says that all legislative powers are vested in the Congress. The president cannot make laws or change laws. The courts must enforce the Constitution, but they can’t change it.
So former President Barack Obama acted illegally when he instituted DACA through executive order.
His heart may have been in the right place, but he violated his oath of office to uphold the Constitution.
I am not and never have been a supporter of President Donald Trump, but he acted properly when he rescinded Obama’s executive order. Besides, the contention that a president can’t rescind a presidential executive order is absurd. If he can make one, he can unmake one.
Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn