Another crash between a car and bike claimed a cyclist recently on Highway PD. A couple years ago, former Madison Police Officer Cheri Maples did not survive a similar crash. Both were needless losses.
I know drivers and bikers feud. We both yell and rage at each other -- equally. We both violate the laws of the road -- equally. Enough said, you've all seen it. What is not equally experienced are the results. Blow the stop sign, biker friends, and you lose -- simple as that.
Cyclists have no power to change bad drivers (who weren't at fault in these two examples), so you must take responsibility for your well-being. Ride defensively and obey the laws, even if you feel it is unfair, because you will not survive a collision at speed.
Try to accept the fact that bikes are not equal, or superior, to cars and that you cannot afford to fight with one. I know I would be permanently scarred (as I'm sure the two drivers in these incidents are) if I hit a biker -- my fault or not. So, please help me by riding more safely.
James P. (Pat) Goldschmidt, Verona