Cyclists have to compete with buses -- Jerry McMorrow
Cyclists have to compete with buses -- Jerry McMorrow

Regarding last Sunday's editorial, "Don’t pit fast buses vs. mall," I have to wholeheartedly agree.

As a bike rider in his 70s, I very much enjoy riding down State Street to the campus and out to the lake trail. But I am often "competing" with buses for the right of way.

I also find it common for two or three buses to be rolling one behind the other -- that seems odd. I would suggest our mayor spend an hour biking up and down State Street and find out how dangerous it can be dealing with the buses.

Jerry McMorrow, Madison

