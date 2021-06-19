Cyber Ninjas trip is a waste of time -- John Finkler

By all measures, municipal clerks in Wisconsin's 72 counties did an incredible job with the 2020 elections, despite unprecedented circumstances and the worst pandemic to strike the United States in a century.
The COVID-19 pandemic posed serious problems with logistics, making it safe to vote and getting enough election workers. Despite those challenges, we experienced a record turnout with surprisingly few, if any, serious problems.
And the response to the outstanding public service of the municipal clerks and election workers by Republican legislators is: We better go to Arizona to check out what the Cyber Ninjas are doing with the ballots from Maricopa County.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, approved the trip to Arizona for six Republican legislators. Who is going to pay for that ridiculous trip? The "Voices & Votes" group led by its CEO and president Christina Bobb, a well-known supporter of former President Donald Trump.
Why would Voices & Votes care? Almost certainly, it would make the former president happy. That's all.
Wouldn't the time of legislators have been better spent touring Wisconsin and talking to our dedicated municipal clerks and election officials?