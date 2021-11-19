CWD is bigger threat than wolves -- Don Bates

As a lifelong hunter, I'm continually baffled by the choices made by our current Natural Resources Board and elected representatives regarding things that kill deer. Wolves, who kill and eat a small percentage of our northern and central deer herds seem to be condemned. You just can't seem to kill too many.
Yet these same folks seem to conveniently ignore another killer in our midst in Richland, Sauk and Iowa counties.
This year's testing results for deer shot by bow hunters in Richland, Iowa and Sauk Counties show over 30% were positive for chronic wasting disease. Current herd size estimates for these counties is about 100,000 deer. If a third of these deer are infected with CWD, the disease will kill over 30,000 deer over the next 18 months, unless cars or bullets get them first.
If CWD had teeth and claws, there would be an outright war on it by hunters and politicians.
Don Bates, Dodgeville