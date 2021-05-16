Cutting trees is defacing Glenway -- Leigh Barczi

My perspective as a 27-year resident of the Westmorland neighborhood is that Glenway Golf Course and Park was a beautiful gemstone. Unfortunately, the city and a golf coarse design company decided the natural beauty of conifers was not important.
During a public Zoom meeting, officials glossed over the amount of trees they planned to remove, lumping them under the “dying or hazardous category” or the new catch phase ”not native to the area.” After the meeting, I walked down to Glenway and was shocked. Many spruce and pine trees were marked for removal as well as other healthy deciduous trees. The city has started to remove dozens of beautiful mature trees that are irreplaceable.
Their bottom line is improving a golf course with no consideration to the natural beauty and what locals hold as important. I'm not against the much-needed improvements, and I'm grateful for the Keiser family's generosity. I know improvements need to be made to keep the golf course viable.
But the renovation came with great cost to what many hold as special. As I walked home, I was deeply saddened -- the gemstone has been permanently defaced.
Leigh Barczi, Madison