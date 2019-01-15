President Donald Trump wants to cut Federal Emergency Management Agency funding from California because he says California doesn't know how to manage forests.
I don't believe he knows any more than California officials do. He only wants to punish them for not agreeing with him.
Sure, we can give everyone a rake and have them rake leaves. But if he really is concerned about the so-called problem, why doesn't he set up fire training and forest management with them. That way he can help his so-called problem, and he may not be accused of trying to force California to meet his demands.
Oh, I forgot. This is Trump, and nothing he does makes sense.
Richard Nawratil, Monona