Cut the funding for Trump's troops -- Nancy Vedder-Shult
Cut the funding for Trump's troops -- Nancy Vedder-Shult

It’s hard to decide which of the Trump-engineered crises concern me most these days.

I guess my biggest worry is the newest undermining of our democracy: the use of illegal secret police to round up peaceful protesters and charge them with crimes. This has now happened in Washington, D.C.; Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.

President Donald Trump recently said he will send federal agents to Chicago and Albuquerque as well. And in his another interview, he refused to promise he would respect the result of the November election.

These actions are unconstitutional and the classic steps taken by an autocrat who is willing to destroy democracy. Creating a false enemy -- in Trump’s case, the "radical left" -- to justify unconstitutional actions that are outside the rule of law is the first move toward authoritarian rule.

Congress needs to stop President Trump now. One measure would be cutting funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which has been the source of these illegal police.

Nancy Vedder-Shults, Madison

