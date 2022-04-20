Cut fossil fuels this Earth Day -- Archan Sramek

Earth Day this year is an especially suitable time to examine our use of fossil fuels.

The war in Ukraine reminds us that a lot of oil is controlled by nasty world leaders such as Russia's Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman. We do business with these evil people because we are dependent on their oil. At what price?

Fuel prices are rising while oil companies make massive profits. Still, oil companies get roughly $20 billion per year in subsidies from U.S. taxpayers, another way we pay for our “cheap” gas.

Fossil fuels are a major source of toxic air, land and water pollution that cause cancers, respiratory and heart disease -- costing more than money.

That same air pollution is the biggest contributor to global warming, which is creating more extreme weather, droughts, wildfires, floods, food and water shortages, polar ice melting, climate refugees and anxiety about our children’s future. No one is safe from climate change, yet we keep burning fossil fuels. What is the cost of that?

This is the perfect opportunity to transition away from fossil fuels and create cheaper, cleaner renewable energy. We could be energy self-sufficient and reduce global warming so everyone would benefit, including the Earth.

Archan Sramek, Beaver Dam