Now that Democrats hold the majority in the House, what should be done? A RAND Corporation study concluded that military force is effective at ending terrorist groups 7 percent of the time. A majority of voters are sick of war and think the United States should stop trying to police the world. It is time to consider reducing defense spending.
Republicans have increased it to the point of being excessive. The United States is responsible for more than a third of what the entire world spends on defense. Instead, we should rebuild our declining schools, help pay for college educations by reducing student debts, expand health care, house the homeless, and rebuild and make safe our infrastructures.
Most importantly, we must save and increase our social programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid so our seniors can feel secure. Many depend solely on this income in their retirement. By reducing the defense budget, much of the tax cuts can remain to satisfy the Republicans if their votes are needed.
Big defense contractors lobby our Congress and fill our legislators’ pockets.
That has to stop.
Allegra Zick, North Freedom