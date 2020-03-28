Customers must be smarter shoppers -- Mario Canacasco

I had a customer tell me they didn't care about the coronavirus as they bought a singular can of beer. "Happy St. Patrick's Day," the person said. The day was March 22.
Customers need to become conscious buyers. Please stop coming every day to only purchase a couple of things. Get what you need to last you a week or two. Stock up, but stock up smartly. You can make groceries last long by rationing and buying certain food items that don't expire for long periods of time.
Please be aware that not only do you put yourself in harm's way, but also the people around you. Cashiers such as me have families, too, and many of us aren't necessarily getting paid top dollar for working during a pandemic.
I say this because I am tired of hearing, "Thank you very much for working through this time. I'm very sorry," when customers are clearly not making smart purchases. Customers must realize that if they were truly sorry, they wouldn't be part of the problem. So, please, unless it's truly necessary, stay at home.
Mario Canacasco, Madison, cashier
