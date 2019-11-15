As a new employee in training, I was taking notes. The instructor told me, "You don't need to take notes. Everything I'm telling you is in the manual." I replied, not meaning to be a smart aleck, "Oh, but I must take notes. As I write, the message goes up my arm into my brain." (Laughter ensued).
Forty years after college, I recalled that I barely needed my notes for study. What I had written as I heard it was in the recall center of my brain. Generally, the speed (of note taking) at which one can write in cursive is greater than when printing. Now, students can take a recording device to class. But in my experience, very little is easily recalled from mere listening, and it would take the same length of time to replay the information as it took initially.
As a teacher, I am aware of the time spent in teaching cursive writing. This is a valid consideration in a decision not to use classroom time. The value of a person's signature will be lost. Will that be replaced by a thumbprint?
I would be sad to see cursive writing go the way of the typewriter.
Eunice Steinke, Beloit