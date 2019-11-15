I read Nov. 10 article on the pending bill in the state Legislature to mandate cursive writing instruction in Wisconsin public schools.
I find it incredulous that the Department of Public Instruction estimates the cost for adding cursive instruction to the school curriculum could be as much as $8 million for instructional materials and teacher training.
When I attended a public elementary school, cursive writing was a normal part of the curriculum, as was learning to print prior to writing cursive.
The instructional material used was a simplistic diagram of cursive letters posted in large letters above the class blackboard. The students then practiced, under teacher guidance, writing the cursive letters and eventually connecting those letters into simple words, phrases and complete sentences.
Certainly the cost of training students in cursive writing in my day was not close to $8 million when adjusted for inflation. Is this an example of what some allege as the UW School of Education's influence on DPI and Wisconsin schools that inflates curriculum needs and drives up costs of instruction? Or is it the apparent teacher bias against teaching cursive by alleging the high cost of such instruction?
Ed Garvoille, Madison