Curriculum must reflect our times -- Donna Silver

As the school year begins, it seems a good time to consider what is being taught in K-12 schools and universities. The curriculum in K-12 schools is set, in large part, by Department of Public Instruction academic standards. The curriculum in universities is often driven by disciplinary requirements as well as occupational considerations.

What seems lost in this complex web of curriculums is any sense of urgency.

Today our state (and our country and world) faces the dual existential threats of climate change and totalitarianism. Because these threats are so politically charged, they are apt to be avoided by skittish administrators and teachers. It’s as if our house were on fire, but we don’t dare say “fire.”

As I write this, one-third of Pakistan is flooded while drought is drying up major rivers in China and Europe. Glaciers at the poles are melting at an accelerating rate, followed by rising sea levels.

Around the world, totalitarian governments are now the norm, often run by populist authoritarian dictators. Our own 246-year-old democracy is precarious.

With the start of a new school year, we need a flexible curriculum that addresses the urgency of our times.

Donna Silver, Madison