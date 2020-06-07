Curing racism will take political will -- Barbara Morford

Racism is not a virus. Though just as insidious, it does not appear suddenly and spread quickly. It was bred into our nation with the enslavement of African people, the genocide of Native Americans and the systematic abuse of Asians.

We did not invent racism, but we embraced it and incorporated it in a cultural lineage that persists. It cannot be cured with a vaccine. There is no magic tonic. It will take many cures and the political will and wisdom of leaders and citizens alike to finally heal.

What better time than now for a national service program, as New York Times columnist David Brooks and others have suggested? And reparations are long overdue. We possess extreme wealth among the few which must be shared with the people who have been used and abused for so long.

Schools, historically black colleges, affordable housing and health care deserve our wealth. It’s no mystery. We need them. We must do this to save our humanity and our democracy.

At age 20, I was in the streets of Chicago during the 1968 Democratic Convention. We survived the deep wounds then. If we work hard, we can and must do better this time.

Barbara Morford, Spring Green