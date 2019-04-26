The United States has 58 national parks that cover nearly 85 million acres. People can camp, hike and go boating in these beautiful parks.
But the amount of pollution accumulating recently could dramatically change not only the parks and the wildlife that live there, but could also affect the number of people who visit.
Air, land and water pollution have always been issues at parks. People leave behind plastic water bottles, or plastic bags that can easily be consumed by wildlife. Just adding more trash bins on the hiking trails could prove to be a small but effective way of dealing with some of these issues.
Pollution has a long-term effect on our environment and should not be viewed as a short-term problem that can be resolved in a matter of days. What we do now to fix our environment can mean that future generations will still be able to enjoy these parks and all they have to offer.
If we sit back and do nothing, we will see these great pieces of land turn into nothing.
Hannah Stone, Waterloo