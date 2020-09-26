Cupp wrong about bias against Catholics -- Michael Sweet

I disagree with S.E. Cupp's column Friday, "Anti-Catholic attacks on judge will help Trump's bid."
Opposition to Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court is not motivated by anti-Catholic bias. Five of the current Supreme Court justices are of the Catholic faith, and that has never been an issue.
The problem with Coney Barrett is her membership in a secret, socially reactionary evangelical group, People of Praise, which asserts that men should be the head of the family and their wives should be handmaidens.
This is not the position of the Catholic church, by the way. And whether or not it is, this group or a similar one that inspired Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" is irrelevant.
Coney Barrett's group wants to take us back to a time when women were legally and financially subordinate to their husbands. She is entitled to this belief, but it is certainly legitimate to question whether her judicial decisions will limit women's ability to plan their families and otherwise determine their own futures, or impose rigid gender definitions that will destroy the hard-earned rights of the LBGTQ community.
Michael Sweet, Madison
