Cuomo deserve a fair investigation -- Kevin Kuzdas

It is really embarrassing to be a Democrat and witness what is happening to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. With hearsay and innuendo, he is being tarred, feathered and ridden out of town on rail -- Democrats eating their own.
If you're a wealthy Republican who brags about sexually assaulting women and has multiple affairs with female porn stars, you get elected president. If you're a conservative federal judge accused by a distinguished female college professor and others of sexual harassment or attempted rape, you get a lifetime appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.
I'm not saying that Cuomo is completely innocent. Most men, myself included, have made women feel uncomfortable with clumsy or awkward advances, even an unwanted kiss or touch. Not all men have the confidence or "je ne sais quoi" of Erroll Flynn or Fabio.
Cuomo deserves the same respect and official public investigative hearings afforded Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh. For that matter, so did former U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.
Franken and Cuomo are flawed but decent human beings, unlike Donald Trump, the most self-centered and narcissistic man on the planet.
Kevin Kuzdas, Middleton