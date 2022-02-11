Culture wars are hurting rural areas -- Dave Topp

Having grown up in Wisconsin, I’ve often been amazed by the resiliency of those living outside some of our bigger cities.

I’m fearful that this resiliency is coming to an end. Rural communities are facing several headwinds including in health care and education, but our state Legislature has not taken steps to address these two important sectors recently.

Not expanding Medicaid has put our rural hospitals and clinics in a difficult financial position -- many are going out of business and leaving their rural patients to travel to big cities. Meanwhile, legislators want to pass laws preventing public health agencies from doing their jobs and protecting our citizens during a pandemic. We’ve seen it with mask mandates, vaccines and the constant culture wars they engage in.

With education, it started with Act 10 and the disrespect to our education professionals. Inadequate funding of our schools and a focus on critical race theory have created an environment where real problems don’t get solved. Instead, another culture war gets started.

The Legislature has done a good job of fighting the culture battles, but they are losing the war for the survival of rural Wisconsin.

Wisconsin can do what they’ve always done by electing Republican lawmakers. But then don’t expect any different results to the problems we face in this state and country.

Dave Topp, Madison