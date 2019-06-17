The State Journal's recent editorial "School Board votes to keep students safe" is no doubt correct that poverty and other societal challenges play a role in Madison's racially disproportionate, school-behavior issues. But so does the culture of victimhood.
“Access to health care” does not explain the 15 to 20 middle school students who, after trashing Lakeview Library last March, taunted: “We don’t have to listen to the police!” and, “You can’t touch us.”
These 11- to 13-year-olds may not have learned that fallacy at school, but they didn’t unlearn it there, either. A superintendent of schools who blames her success on “white privilege” sends a powerfully destructive message that personal responsibility matters not — only the luck of the racial draw. It’s called “the soft bigotry of low expectations” — itself, a form of racism.
David Blaska, Madison