Cryptocurrency relies on fool theory -- Bruce Harville

Cryptocurrency need fool theory

Last Sunday’s article “How Crypto Works” failed to explain that cryptocurrency works only because of the “greater fool theory” — that another guy will always be out there who is even more gullible than I was and willing to buy my cryptocurrency at a higher price.

If you want to guess how this will play out, you need look no further than the credit default swaps of 2008, the tech bubble of 2000, and the savings and loan meltdown of the 1980s.

Or looks at the Dutch tulip mania of the 1600s. (At least in that case, there were actual tulip bulbs.)

Bitcoin “mines” money out of thin air and then convinces investors the resulting currency has real value. But we must all agree that the naked emperor is wearing clothes for values to keep rising.

My principal fear from cryptocurrencies is that they will become “too big to fail,” and we taxpayers will be expected to bail them out to save the investors who have sunk their life savings into them.

Bruce Harville, Madison