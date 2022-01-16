Cryptocurrency has no real value -- Mark Dunavan

I have a book recommendation for those investors -- make that speculators -- who did not sell their Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies in 2021. The name of the book is "Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds" by Charles Mackay.
Of particular interest would be the section on the infamous Dutch tulip bulb market bubble of 1634-1637. The primary problem with cryptocurrency is that it is totally void of intrinsic value. Those who opine the crypto replicates the financial attributes of gold are mistaken. Besides a 6,000-year history of stored value, gold has myriad uses. Applications in jewelry, electronics, aerospace, dentistry and mobile phones would rank high in the commercial uses of gold.
Central banks across the world are becoming increasingly fearful of cryptocurrencies destabilizing their financial systems. They will act accordingly to defend their turf. Defenders of Bitcoin (about 60% of market) proclaim the supply is limited to just 21 million bitcoins. While that is true, other competing digital currencies (more than 30% of the market) have no such limits.