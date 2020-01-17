Crossing guards deserve our thanks -- Patti Knoche and Virginia Kravik

Many of the thank you notes that our school children give to our Madison Police Department crossing guards over the holidays refer to the crossing guards as “life guards.” They truly guard the lives of our most precious and most vulnerable population, and they give parents peace of mind, knowing their children are safe on their way to and from school.
Because this is Crossing Guard Appreciation Week, we would like to recognize the fabulous men and women who dedicate a couple of hours per day, in all kinds of weather and traffic, to keep our school children safe.
Please show your appreciation every week to these fine individuals. How? Drive the speed limit. Stop and stay stopped if directed to until the guard and the kids are safely on the curb.
How else? Offer a friendly wave, a warm smile, a hot cup of coffee or hand warmers. Building these friendly relationships are so appreciated by the guards, and we guarantee you will feel better too.
Thank you, crossing guards, for all you do.
Patti Knoche and Virginia Kravik, crossing guard supervisors, Madison Police Department