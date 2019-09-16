The power of one person making a positive difference for others has been a goal I strive to achieve as a parent, partner and professional.
A delightful crossing guard at the corner of Glenway Street and Monroe Street in Madison has for years gifted morning and afternoon commuters with his genuine smile and hearty wave. His choice to show up every day -- rain or shine -- with a smile on his face, and an enthusiastic wave for anyone interested in receiving it, is a small act with a powerful impact.
Every time I receive his joyful acknowledgment, I feel a wave of happiness and a sense of hope and connection. It strikes me that if his simple, joyful act of acknowledging me and others -- perfect strangers -- can have such a powerful impact, imagine the possibilities if we each gave a small dose of genuine kindness on a daily basis to each other? We choose where our energy goes more than we are willing to recognize.
Tomorrow, and all the days after, show up with kindness toward someone and trust that these small acts of kindness make positive differences for them in surprising and often unforeseen ways.
Thank you, crossing guard.
Sara Tripalin, Madison