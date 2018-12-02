University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross is reprimanding UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow for retaining an adult film actress as a campus speaker. President Cross may feel like he has punched his politically correct dance card, but reality speaks otherwise.
Fifty-nine-year-old Nina Hartley, eligible for an AARP card, may have had some interesting insights for students into the professional life she led -- and possibly a cautionary tale. She also did not yell "fire" in a theater.
Regent Bob Atwell only compounded this egregious administrative action with his shallow comment on pornography.
Michael Collins, Madison