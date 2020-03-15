Cross Plains must be friendly again -- Deborah Cutler

The question of whether or not all terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles should be allowed to drive on village of Cross Plains streets has created a major rift in our once peaceful community.
Differences of opinions on the issue have led to citizens not speaking their minds in fear of repercussions from neighbors, friends and even some employers. The length of time a family has lived in Cross Plains now seems to be a criteria for if an opinion should be heard.
This is a major issue for our community. It will have an impact on local businesses, road maintenance, safety of pedestrians and bicyclists. It will affect the environment and how our village is perceived by outsiders. I implore our village board to place a binding referendum on the November ballot so that everyone can vote their conscience without fear.
I will not tell anyone how to vote, but I hope that people research the topic so that they can decide for themselves.
Cross Plains was once known to be “Famous for Friendliness.” Many years ago, that friendliness was part of the reason I decided to move my family to Cross Plains. I truly believe that the community should work diligently to return our village to a friendly place.
Deborah Cutler, Cross Plains