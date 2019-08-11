It had been another long, dark American weekend when, on the night of President John F. Kennedy's funeral in 1963, Americans turned to Walter Cronkite of CBS news to make sense of the horror that had so unexpectedly shattered their lives.
The hope was that this "most trusted man in America" would somehow explain to us how we could move forward from this tragedy. We were asking a lot of Cronkite, but he delivered. In summation, this is how he signed off on that long ago November evening:
"Were these dark days the harbingers of even blacker ones to come, or like the black before the dawn, shall they lead to some still as yet indiscernible sunrise of understanding among men that violent words, no matter what their origin or motivation, can lead only to violent deeds?”
True then, and true today. Are you listening President Donald Trump?
John McCarthy, Madison