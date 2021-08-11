Critique of Madison wasn't warranted -- Al Rickey

The July 23 letter to the editor, "Madison isn't all that great," critiqued and condescendingly sang the praises of "greater" Madison.
The letter first points out the negative behaviors of young people at the Dane County Fair that caused the early closing of the event. This is not singular to Madison. County fairs throughout the state have some of the most violent behavior at the beer tents. Alcohol-inspired fights among fair patrons are legendary and spark the need for sheriff deputies working security.
The letter then sardonically pointed out the pleasure of a swim in Madison lakes that are ridden with blue-green. As the author glorifies the pastoral life and heaps praise on the farm community, he should remember one thing. It is the runoff from the farms that surround our lakes that creates the toxic water quality. There are fewer farms these days, but experts say the phosphorous runoff is just as harmful because of higher concentrations of cows. These factors lead to higher concentrations of manure and phosphorus runoff. In other words, farming is a principal culprit of this lake pollution.
Madison should have its collective "feet held to the fire" from time to time. Just make sure it's warranted.