On April 7, the State Journal the published the letter "All-female School Board isn't diverse," bad-mouthing Madison public schools. On April 8, it published another letter, "Teachers need to be respected," doing the same.
Interestingly, the author of the first letter is from Oshkosh and the author of the second letter is from Windsor -- neither of which are within the bounds of the Madison School District. On Election Day, several thousand people who really do live in the Madison School District and have financial and personal stakes in the district went to the polls and made their wishes quite clear.
Backseat driving can be a lot of fun if you have no stake in the results. Maybe it’s time these letters writers offer their educational expertise to the school districts where they actually live.
Michael Reichert, Madison