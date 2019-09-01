Marc Thiessen's Aug. 23 column, "If they can boycott Israel, Israel can boycott them," begins by calling out the Israeli government's mistake in barring a visit from two U.S. Representatives. Thiessen should have stopped there, but he instead spends the remainder of his column justifying the Israeli government's action.
What the column missed was President Donald Trump's involvement and the intermingling of U.S. and Israeli politics. This mixing will benefit neither country in the long term. This was soon apparent when President Trump accused American Jews who support Democrats of being disloyal to Israel. Likewise, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks for support from American Evangelical Christians. Yet their support is tenuous, based on an interpretation of scripture, and could change at any time.
Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., are critical of the Israeli government, but it is incorrect to label that criticism itself as anti-Semitic. Real anti-Semitism is rooted in a rejection and demonization not of Israel but of Jewish people.
Israel, as a democracy, must be open and transparent. It must take criticism, consider it, and respond in a manner consistent with the ideals it espouses. President Trump is insecure and vindictive and the Israelis should not follow him down a fruitless path.
Mark K. Allen, Madison