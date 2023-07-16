Understandably, a great deal of concern is aimed at students' diminished reading skills due to the COVID mess. But this trend began long before COVID.

In my last 10 years as a community college instructor, it was common for my incoming freshman to have not read a single novel in high school, much less understand how to think critically about, and respond to, an author’s ideas, historical facts or current cultural issues.

Republicans' long-term refusal to adequately fund public education has definitely undermined students. Perhaps they’re worried that we citizens might get smart enough to see through bogus arguments about "wokeism," voting fraud and the rich needing bigger tax refunds.

Favoring science, technology, engineering and math courses over the humanities is also problematic. Engineers and scientists need the skills to research, analyze and synthesize complex ideas, and then communicate those ideas to others. Yet some schools are even reducing social studies -- civics and history -- and the arts in favor of STEM courses.

Need more evidence? Try living in a country where conspiracy theories threaten to replace intelligent political debate. Oh, wait. We already do.

We must increase funding for reading tutors and classroom support staff. Our children’s success depends on it.

Guy Thorvaldsen, Madison