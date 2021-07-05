Critical race theory requires courage -- Mark Quinn

Much of today’s news is centered around "critical race theory."
Republicans criticize it, claim it wrongly twists history and hinders race relations by labeling all whites -- past and present -- as racists. They want critical race theory essentially banned from being taught in schools and see it as another left-leaning wedge orchestrated by their political enemies to cast anyone who does not adhere to this theory as racist.
The treatment of African American citizens is based largely on this country’s history of enslaving Blacks from Africa and the ensuing blending of the freed slaves into society. This view of American history has been around for years. But it came front and center after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
To look at this critical race theory without bias, it’s important to consider just a couple of questions. First, was it harmful to these people from Africa to be forced into slave labor? And did this history of enslavement and continued discriminatory status after freedom under Jim Crow continue their disenfranchisement?
If we answer "yes," our country needs the courage to openly debate this.
Mark Quinn, Madison