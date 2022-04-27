Criminals should serve time in jail -- Gene Wood

I often read in the paper about someone who has committed a crime and, when brought before a judge, the person is sentenced to just probation.

If a person commits a crime, they should be sentenced to jail. They shouldn't just get a slap on the wrist and be able to enter a plea of not guilty -- then walk away free. Those who drive drunk for the fourth, fifth, sixth or more times and hurt or kill someone should get serious jail time.

Probation seems like a senseless and useless way of dealing with crime. The perpetrators who commit these crimes, whether it be rape, theft, burglary or driving drunk, should be made to pay for their bad behavior with hefty jail time.

Why would any judge who presides over these cases allow a criminals to be put on probation and make them promise they won't do it again. Come on. Let's get with it and give criminals what they deserve: jail time. Period.

Something has to be done to curb these senseless acts of violence that are sweeping our city, county, state and our nation.

Gene Wood, Baraboo