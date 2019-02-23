Wisconsin women’s basketball player Marsha Howard is "going to live in [her] truth" by sitting on the bench while her teammates, coaches and fans stand during the national anthem. The Chicago native said she is "going to speak up about things that are harming my culture and my people." According to a Chicago Tribune article, that is "police brutality and other racial injustices."
There are two problems with her "truth." Howard must be familiar with the murder rate in Chicago. In 2018, the city had more than 530 homicides, and the vast majority of victims were black. This year, Chicago has had more than 30 homicides, and the vast majority of victims were black. Meanwhile, the Chicago Police Department has only shot one suspect so far this year.
The violence and murder against her people is not perpetrated by the police department. Guns, drugs and gangs wreak havoc on the African-American culture in her hometown. That should be the focus of her protest.
The second issue I see with Howard’s “truth” is: What happens when her “truth” is different from her coach's "truth"? Whose truth takes precedence? How about in her classroom?
It seems like her “truth” is more of a strong emotion with some truth mixed in, rather than factual truth. Her position as a scholar and athlete at a major university confirms the truth that many of her people can and do succeed. Many actually become police officers.
Ron Dobie, Stoughton