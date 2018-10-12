Weather Alert

...FREEZING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED LATER TONIGHT... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY. * TIMING...LATER TONIGHT INTO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. * TEMPERATURE...LOWS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S. * IMPACTS...ANY SENSITIVE PLANTS WILL BE DAMAGED OR KILLED IF LEFT OUTDOORS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&