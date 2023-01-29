Crime has spilled into our schools -- Lyle Krall

The Jan. 15 State Journal editorial, "Growing city shouldn't have fewer students," should not be a surprise but a wake-up call for the mayor and Madison School Board.

Madison has shifted in the last 20 years. Crime and school safety weren't issues then. Now that's the No. 1 problem. Madison has gone from a large city with small-time crime to a big city with big-city crime.

The School Board will find out in its exit interviews of parents that families are pulling their kids out of Madison schools as a result of out-of-control discipline issues and fear for the safety of their children. Do we see stories in the news about stabbings or fights in the McFarland, Oregon, Stoughton or Waunakee school systems?

The mayor along with the School Board will realize if we get crime under control that it will have a direct correlation to improving school safety. The teachers need more support, and students need to tow the line to stop the declining enrollment.

Lyle Krall, Madison

