Crime bills are racist, unjust -- Tim Melin

Our Wisconsin Republican legislators are proposing a new package of "Tougher on Crime" bills.
These bills will increase our crowded prison population without making us any safer. These bills will drive up taxes for working people and give us less.
Our roads and schools would continue to crumble. It costs over $35,000 per year to house a prison inmate in our state. What a waste. Many of these people are in prison because of substance abuse or mental health issues. These new "tough on crime" bills would do nothing to address these causes.
The truth is these bills are nothing more than racist punishment toward black and brown people in our state. Our prisons are disproportionately filled with minority persons. They are people who often can't afford justice. Our white Republican lawmakers seek to further punish those who have the least by locking up and breaking apart families of color.
It's time to call out these racist lawmakers. Our state spends more on prisons than it does on the University of Wisconsin System. It is racist and unjust. Is this the Wisconsin we want to call our home?
Tim Melin, Verona