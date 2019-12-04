In response to the Nov. 24 State Journal article “Another cabinet secretary at risk,” I am writing to share my experiences working with Dawn Crim.
Crim was my immediate supervisor at the state Department of Public Instruction. I worked very closely with her at DPI, and have only the highest respect for her and her work ethic. Crim was consistently supportive, prepared, knowledgeable and placed trust in me and my team.
She was a proactive supervisor, and made sure I had the support and resources necessary to do my job. She understood the importance of us doing our work to support schools and districts. She consistently acted in the best interests of Wisconsin schools and students.
Crim was consistently thoughtful, engaged and warm. In addition to supporting my work, she gave me encouragement and advice, and helped me with my professional ambitions. Crim was both a mentor and a role model, and I am very thankful for the time I spent working alongside her.
Jonas Zuckerman, Madison