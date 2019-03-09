Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN THIS EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&