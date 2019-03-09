I'm disappointed that legislators in Wisconsin are questioning the qualifications of Dawn Crim for secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services because of one case that was dismissed years ago.
I do not deny it is a legitimate issue to consider. But I've heard she has a number of children, all of whom are doing well. That suggests no pattern of improper behavior. Did the legislators look at the bigger picture of Crim's parenting?
I'd like to suggest that any parent has at least one bad memory of a reaction, a mistake made that -- if isolated by itself -- would suggest abuse or dereliction. When taken as a whole body of work, it sounds like Crim has been at least average if not superior as a parent.
If lawmakers are concerned about her qualifications, I'd like to hear about more than one isolated incident for which she has genuinely expressed regret. If none exist, then why dredge it up?
Douglas Alexander, Madison