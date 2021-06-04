Credit unions are key to capitalism -- Mark Condon

Sunday's letter to the editor "GOP policies make socialism attractive" claimed that GOP policies increase the appeal of socialism. Edward Filene, who sought to strengthen capitalism by making it a more equitable system, would agree.

Filene spurred the development of credit unions. Together with University of Wisconsin President Glenn Frank, they chose Madison as home to what is now the World Council of Credit Unions. Credit unions were one of the reforms that Filene advocated, and it became law under President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal. These reforms helped create the great American middle class and produced an unprecedented era of shared prosperity in America. That prosperity has declined since the 1970s as greed and corruption have manipulated our democratic institutions.

Affordable loans for workers, a national pension system for the aged, union rights and a minimum wage were born out of the need to create and sustain a marketplace equipped with the purchasing power that capitalism required. Filene saw these reforms as an investment in building sustainable markets, not initiative-destroying entitlements.