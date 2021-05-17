Credit Liz Cheney for her courage -- Wayne Shockley

Liz Cheney for president. The congresswoman from Wyoming has shown more leadership, courage and wisdom than the rest of the Republican leadership put together.
As a political conservative, I have been much more at home in the Republican Party. Not any more.
Many Democrats have been generous with their advice as to what Republicans should do about former President Donald Trump. Mostly, their advice is to the Democrats’ advantage. It’s easy for them to say that Republican leaders should stand up to Trump. Cheney’s treatment shows how difficult it is to actually do that.
I only vaguely understand the hold that Trump has over the Republican Party. But it does go deep into the rank and file of ordinary Republicans.
These are people who do not trust the institutions that lead the country -- the media, the bureaucracy, academia, the entertainment industry. These institutions are dominated by a left-wing elite.
It’s not just Trumpites who are convinced that the elites are not running the country to include their interests. Trump’s effectiveness as a demagogue is his appeal to a genuine set of grievances.
I don’t know a good way out of this mess, but we should encourage leaders such as Cheney who are willing to risk their careers.