Credit department for quitting PFAS -- Aileen Nettleton

The League of Women Voters of Dane County thanks the Madison Fire Department for ending the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS compounds.
We support efforts to protect the environmental quality of the county, including the quality of its drinking and recreational waters. It is the League’s position that access to clean water that supports life and a healthy environment is a public trust, a fundamental human right, and is the shared responsibility of all who live or do business in Wisconsin.
We therefore commend the Fire Department for making the switch to a PFAS-free foam and for destroying the existing stock of foam containing PFAS. Further contamination of Dane County’s waters from at least one source of PFAS will be ended by this decision. It will also be beneficial to our firefighters, who will no longer be exposed to those toxic chemicals.
Aileen Nettleton, Madison, president, League of Women Voters of Dane County