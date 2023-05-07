The creative sector of our state’s economy is not just limited to the big cities of Milwaukee and Madison. The arts in some of Wisconsin’s more rural areas help those regions thrive and survive.

Wisconsin’s creative sector — the people, organizations, businesses and communities — is a 21st century economic engine. It is to that point that we are looking to state legislators to fund the Wisconsin Artistic Endowment Foundation with $100 million in the biennial state budget.

This one-time funding will boost economic development and growth across the state, especially in smaller cities and towns. Creative talent fuels the economy and grows the workforce and communities. This creative environment, particularly those in rural areas, supports and empowers creative workers to apply their skills in other job sectors such as health care, the environment and advanced manufacturing.

We all win when the arts are supported, whether it is in southeast Wisconsin, the Northwoods or anywhere in between. Investment by state leaders in this once-in-a-generation funding will help move Wisconsin forward.

Lynn Richie, president of the board of directors, Land O’ Lakes Arts

