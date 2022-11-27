Crazy lost in the midterm elections -- George Wen

This election, both sides saw the other as radicals.

As a nation, one thing’s clear -- the people have spoken and stated that crazy is not governing. Death threats against members of Congress have increased dramatically. Police officer were injured (and some later died) protecting the U.S. Capitol. Election workers were harassed and intimidated, and election deniers tried to pass laws that allow them to change election outcomes.

This election was not about Democrats vs. Republicans. It was about crazy vs. sanity, or better yet -- competent governance vs. crazy. Once upon a time, the Republican Party focused on time-honored beliefs such as honesty, marriage, service and church. But the GOP has fallen into the abyss by embracing insurrection, racism and idolatry. It's no longer a conservative party.

Everyday Republicans are good people. Many are my friends. The problem isn’t who they are but what they’ve permitted themselves to be deceived into voting for. This election revealed clearly that the people want democracy and competent governance -- not crazy. Crazy is not governing. Policy is.

George Wen, Delavan