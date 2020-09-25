Cranes joining choir a magical moment -- Roger Pettersen

On a beautiful, brisk and sunny Saturday morning at the Warner Park pavilion in Madison recently, a small group of 10 singers from the Wisconsin Chamber Choir and our director Robert Gehrenbeck were rehearsing for a livestream Christmas concert to be performed in December. The date is yet to be determined.
After rehearsing one piece, much to our delight, our choir expanded by two on the second piece when two sandhill cranes joined in the singing. It was a magical morning.
For the record, all of our singers wear special singing masks, and we socially distance. The livestream concert in December will include four different small groups assembled from the Wisconsin Chamber Choir. Two larger groups also rehearse while individually sitting in our parked cars and tuning our radios to a defined FM band. We each have a microphone and watch our conductor as we sing together under his direction. We can hear the assembly on the car radio.
Roger Pettersen, Madison
